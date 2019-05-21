Paul Guenther: “No-brainer” to take leap of faith on Vontaze Burfict

Getty Images

When linebacker Vontaze Burfict left Arizona State early to enter the NFL Draft, Mike Mayock was working for NFL Media as a draft analyst and gave Burfict an undraftable grade.

Mayock wasn’t the only one he felt that way. Burfict did not get drafted in 2012, but found a spot in the league with the Bengals and now finds himself playing for the Raiders after signing with the team this offseason. Mayock is now the Raiders General Manager, but said he’s “all-in” on Burfict because of the strength of the case defensive coordinator Paul Guenther made for signing him.

Guenther and Burfict bonded while both were in Cincinnati and the coordinator said he never thought twice about making a push to bring Burfict to Oakland.

“To take a leap of faith on him was a no-brainer,” Guenther said, via ESPN.com. “He’s coming to resurrect his career. He’s coming into a defense he knows, but a new place, a fresh beginning.

Burfict has missed 37 games over the last five seasons because of injuries and suspensions, so staying on the field will be the first step in landing that leap of faith.