Prosecutors admit “sneak and peek” warrants in Kraft case were flawed

Posted by Mike Florio on May 21, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

The prosecution of Patriots owner Robert Kraft — or, more accurately, his aggressive effort to challenge it — has brought to light troubling police practices regarding so-called “sneak and peek” warrants aimed at gathering evidence of prostitution in Florida massage parlors. It has become clear via the various legal skirmishes that law enforcement failed to take steps to protect the privacy rights of people who were simply getting massages, and nothing more.

It has become clear in part because prosecutors have now admitted it, in open court.

We all agree they were not minimized properly,” assistant state attorney Greg Kridos said Monday in the case against the two women charged with prostitution as a result of surveillance efforts at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida. “Judge, I’ll be the first to tell you, we should have done it differently. . . . To those people, we obviously apologize. That should not have happened.”

Kridos made the concession, which surely will boost the class action filed on behalf of persons who were recorded while receiving massages, in support of the idea that the violations of individual privacy flowing from the secret recording of clearly innocent people should not protect those who were allegedly engaged in wrongdoing. The presiding judge disagreed, as multiple other judges in Florida have done.

The fight now shifts to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, in West Palm Beach. Regardless of the ruling, the issue undoubtedly will be headed to the Florida Supreme Court. Which means that the Kraft prosecution will linger for as long as it takes to pursue the matter through the two levels of the appellate court system in Florida. Ultimately, the losing side in the Florida Supreme Court could attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass to the U.S. Supreme Court, which would cause the matter to linger even longer.

Here’s what it all means, as a practical matter, for Kraft and the NFL: Because no action can be taken against Kraft under the Personal Conduct Policy until the criminal case ends, the league will take no action until the appeals are fully pursued and resolved.

12 responses to "Prosecutors admit "sneak and peek" warrants in Kraft case were flawed

  1. Before you comment on Kraft being a bad dude, read “The Shadow Life of Jim Irsay”. Kraft shouldn’t get anywhere near the same NFL punishment that Irsay got.

  4. Not that I’m anti-cop because it’s actually just the opposite, however, in this case it appears the cops have been dishonest and abusive of their power from day 1. They declare a bomb threat to get in the building and set up the cameras. They wrongly / dishonestly claim it’s a human sex trafficking operation. They pull over Krafts car with no justification. I just think they’re stomping around with big jackboots abusing their authority for what?….to catch a few Johns??? Really??? Go find some REAL criminals!

  6. Guy already admitted that he did something embarrassing. So honestly who cares? This isn’t a win for the common man because the law works. He did it. He admitted it. We seriously need to move on.

    Oh. And Pats fans this is not a conspiracy.

  7. I’m blown away that the Jupiter police dept & the DA hasn’t shut this case down yet….. what a huge abuse of the law & even bigger abuse of tax payers dollars……
    I hope this comes back to haunt them huge….. & I’d LOVE to see Kraft throw a lawsuit against them to boot!!!

  9. JJ412 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:14 pm
    Before you comment on Kraft being a bad dude, read “The Shadow Life of Jim Irsay”. Kraft shouldn’t get anywhere near the same NFL punishment that Irsay got.

    4 2 Rate This

    ————————-

    Of course not. But, he will and more. Goodell.

  10. objectivefbfan says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    Guy already admitted that he did something embarrassing. So honestly who cares? This isn’t a win for the common man because the law works. He did it. He admitted it. We seriously need to move on.

    Oh. And Pats fans this is not a conspiracy.

    2 5 Rate This

    ———————-

    Oh, I absolutely think his name was leaked, the bomb scare was called in for those cameras THAT weekend for notoriety. Kraft was used. Absolutely. Use whatever word you want. The fact the authorities pointing fingers towards BB off of a lie, Brady off of a lie or Kraft off of a lie, all are caught on the backside, proves this.

    He’s guilty of a misdemanor, but in every case, with Framgate I or II, and now Framegate III, part of the allure of trying to take down NE, is not only a distraction from what they, but embarrassment if at all possible.

    Never in the history of this country has a massage parlor been shut down, where any customers names were leaked. Never happened. This is like leaking names for speeding tickets into the newspapers. Again, doesn’t happen.

    These get shut down all over the country every day and no one has ever heard of the people who visited them, because it’s not a thing.

    What you people, the haters never seem to get, is how wildly unusual all of thsse things are. Instead of seeing how odd the facts are, you side with the people pointing the finger as Schaudenfreude junkies.

    It’s a huge reason why our society is going right down the crapper.

  11. backindasaddle says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    Not that I’m anti-cop because it’s actually just the opposite, however, in this case it appears the cops have been dishonest and abusive of their power from day 1. They declare a bomb threat to get in the building and set up the cameras. They wrongly / dishonestly claim it’s a human sex trafficking operation. They pull over Krafts car with no justification. I just think they’re stomping around with big jackboots abusing their authority for what?….to catch a few Johns??? Really??? Go find some REAL criminals!

    28 0 Rate This

    ———————–

    I would imagine the mere mention of a lawsuit by Kraft would be enough. Honestly, I would still sue for defamation in principle alone.

    If Kraft had sued the Herald in 2008 after the Walkthrough Tape lie that was printed, I am not convinced Framegate II would have happened nor this.

    Kraft has been way too nice the entire time. I suggest now, he shouldn’t be.

  12. The pervasive use of such tactics raises the question of federal investigation of systemic illegal conduct that seems to be coordinated within Palm Beach County and possibly throughout Florida. Why else is Palm Beach County fighting this? Palm Beach County and law enforcement are being exposed and dragged through the morass of their own tactics. How many times have similar tactics have been used to obtain surrender by those unable to fight the charges? Were the tactics used to extort political support? Would the various Florida authorities who have promoted (and now seek to excuse) the use of illegal police tactics be subject to RICO since they were obviously operating outside the scope of their positions? The Jupiter Sherriff probably regrets smugly declaring victory over select patrons of the massage parlor at his news conference.

