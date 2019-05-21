Quinton Dunbar is running as he recovers from nerve issue

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar got kicked in the shin last season and began having a “nerve issue.” He played only seven games.

Washington is taking a cautious approach to Dunbar’s return. He is not participating in drills at organized team activities.

“He’s running,” coach Jay Gruden said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “He’s doing very, very well. We’re just being very cautious right now. He had that nerve [last season]. We just want to make sure that thing is strengthened. He’s running full speed; he feels good. We just want to make sure we take the cautionary route and make sure he’s 100 percent.”

Safety Landon Collins is rehabbing a shoulder injury but expected back for training camp.