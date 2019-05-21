Raiders add tight end Erik Swoope

Getty Images

The Raiders apparently liked what they saw during the workout.

Tight end Erik Swoope will sign with Oakland tonight, a league source has confirmed to PFT. Swoope worked out for the Raiders on Tuesday.

Swoope originally entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, with the Colts. After four years in Indy, he also spent time with the Saints.

For his career, Swoope has appeared in 24 regular-season games with six starts. He has 23 career receptions for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

The Raiders lost tight end Jared Cook in free agency, and they recently cut tight end Lee Smith. They currently have five other tight ends on the 90-man roster, including veterans Luke Willson and Derek Carrier.