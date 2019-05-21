Raiders announce changes to personnel department

Getty Images

The Raiders have been remaking their personnel department under General Manager Mike Mayock and reports of hires have trickled in over the course of the offseason.

The Raiders made those moves official on Tuesday by announcing a slew of outside hires and promotions within the department.

Jim Abrams has been hired as director of college scouting and made the move to Oakland after seven years with the Cowboys. The team also hired Walter Juliff away from the Cowboys and he will serve as a senior advisor to Mayock.

Dwayne Joseph, who previously worked for the Eagles, is the director of pro personnel and DuJuan Daniels will move from New England to become the assistant director of player personnel. The Raiders also hired scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore, pro scout John Hill and pro scouting assistant Adam Maxie.

Tom Delaney has added a senior vice president title to the director of football administration role he’s held since 2012. The Raides also promoted David Christoff to director of football analytics, Teddy Atlas to assistant director of college scouting and Trey Scott to assistant director of player personnel.