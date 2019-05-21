Raiders working out Erik Swoope

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking for some depth at tight end, after letting Jared Cook walk this offseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders worked out former Colts tight end Erik Swoope.

Swoope has also worked out for the Buccaneers and Washington recently, and could be making a decision soon.

He spent a day as a Saint last year, and finished the year on the Colts practice squad. He caught eight passes last year.

The Raiders also added Luke Willson in free agency and used a fourth-round pick on Foster Moreau.