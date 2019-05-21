Rams’ get-back coach Ted Rath awaits trial, still on leave from team

Getty Images

The Rams placed director of strength training and performance Ted Rath on a leave of absence after his arrest Jan. 15 on three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Nothing has changed since.

The team has not fired Rath, who doubles as the Rams’ get-back coach, Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are “still waiting on things to be cleared up.”

McVay previously has said “there is some gray that exists” in the case.

The incident took place at a private residence last June. He faces a maximum 18 months in jail if convicted.

Rath has a trial date of May 31.