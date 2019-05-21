Relative accused of extorting Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

An extortion attempt against Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu landed a distant relative in jail.

According to Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Geourvon Sears threatened Mathieu with allegations of sexual misconduct and violence if he didn’t receive millions in return in exchange for his silence.

Per the complaint filed in Louisiana, Sears had threatened Mathieu through calls and texts in which he demanded $1.5 million deposited into his account. When Mathieu blocked his number, he reached out again through a group text message demanding $5 million “by Friday I’m done talking emailing TMZ now.”

Sears was arrested and released on bond with an appearance in court scheduled for Thursday.