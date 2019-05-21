Report: Cowboys haven’t had contract talks with Jaylon Smith

Getty Images

Contract talks have been a big topic around the Cowboys this offseason as quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper head into the final years of their deals with running back Ezekiel Elliott not far off from the same position.

Somewhere further down the line is linebacker Jaylon Smith and it appears he’ll be waiting his turn for a bit. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that there have not been any contract talks between the team and Smith to this point.

It will be some time before changing that will be an urgent state of affairs. Smith missed his entire rookie season with the knee injury he suffered in his final college game, which leaves him set for restricted free agency after this season and enables the Cowboys to hold onto his rights for less money than an extension would cost them.

Given all of the other contract issues there are to sort out in Dallas, the availability of that avenue is likely to keep a new deal for Smith on the back burner.