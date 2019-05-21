Report: Jared Veldheer tells Patriots he’s retiring

Getty Images

The Patriots signed veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to round out their offensive line options, but it appears they will have to look in another direction to satisfy that need.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Veldheer has informed the team that he is retiring from professional football.

Veldheer was a Raiders third-round pick in 2010 and became a starter during his rookie season. He spent four years in Oakland and four more in Arizona before spending last season with the Broncos. He started 113 games altogether and saw time at both tackle positions over the course of his career.

With Veldheer opting to call it a career, the Patriots have no experienced depth behind right tackle Marcus Cannon and prospective left tackle Isaiah Wynn. Wynn was a first-round pick last year, but didn’t play after tearing his Achilles.