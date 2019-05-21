Report: Patriots extending Julian Edelman

Getty Images

The Patriots are keeping the Super Bowl MVP in the fold beyond this year.

Julian Edelman, whose contract was set to expire after the 2019 season, is finalizing a multi-year extension to stay in New England, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 32-year-old Edelman now has a good chance to play his whole career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2009.

Edelman was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating the PED policy but had a strong season after that, with 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He also ran the ball nine times for a career-high 107 yards and had 154 yards on 20 punt returns.

He was even better in the playoffs, totaling 388 receiving yards in three postseason games, and culminating with a Super Bowl MVP award. He’s been a big part of what the Patriots have done on offense in recent years, and he’ll continue to be.