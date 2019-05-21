Saints sign Wes Horton, waive Darrell Williams

Getty Images

The Saints signed defensive end Wes Horton on Tuesday. They waived linebacker Darrell Williams to make room for Horton on the 90-player roster.

Horton, 29, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2013. He played six seasons in Carolina.

In the past two seasons, Horton played all 32 games with eight starts, making 40 tackles and seven sacks.

Horton has played 77 games with 35 starts in his career. He has made 95 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.

Williams signed as an undrafted free agent two weeks ago.