Sam Beal confident he’ll make up for lost rookie season

The Giants gave up a 2019 third-round pick in order to select cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of last year’s supplemental draft, but they didn’t get any immediate return on their investment.

Beal aggravated a shoulder injury in an early training camp practice and missed the entire year after having surgery to repair the issue. Beal is back on the field with the team now and worked as part of the first-team defense when the team opened organized team activities on Monday.

After the session, Beal said he was confident his shoulder will hold up and he’s not lacking for confidence on other fronts either.

“I can be real good,” Beal said, via the New York Post. “I’m gonna show that, too. … I’m different. I’m smart, I’m quick, and I’m fast at the same time. You can be quick, you can be fast, but I’m quick and I’m fast. And I’m a physical corner.”

A defense can never have enough quick, fast and physical players, so the Giants will be hoping Beal’s play matches his ability to hype himself up.