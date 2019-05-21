Seahawks sign first-rounder L.J. Collier

AP

The Seahawks found the needed replacement at defensive end in the draft, and now that guy has his contract.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Seahawks have signed first-round pick L.J. Collier to his four-year rookie deal. It’s worth $10.836 million contract, including a $5.9 million signing bonus.

Collier, the 29th overall pick, has some big shoes to fill, and quickly.

The Seahawks traded franchise-tagged end Frank Clark to the Chiefs, leaving a 13-sack hole in their defense. They added former Lions tag recipient Ziggy Ansah, but his surgically repaired shoulder may not be ready in time for the start of the season, so Collier’s going to have to play well, early.