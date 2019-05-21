Vernon Hargreaves: I missed practice with injury, not because mind wasn’t right

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last week that cornerback Vernon Hargreaves didn’t take part in the team’s first organized team activity of the year because he needed to “get his mind right” in order to practice.

Arians added that reporters should ask Hargreaves why his mind wasn’t right and they did just that on Tuesday. Hargreaves’ answer was that there was nothing wrong with his mind, but that he wasn’t ready to get on the field due to “some lingering injuries.”

Despite that different view of last week’s situation, Hargreaves said that all is well between him and Arians.

“It was about nothing,” Hargreaves said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “He came and talked to me. Listen. That’s my guy because we’re on the same page. Nothing. Tough love. It’s tough love. Just two weeks ago he was telling me how great I was going to be so it’s just like a parent.”

Hargreaves took part in Tuesday’s practice, so it appears all is back on track mentally and physically.