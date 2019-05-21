Was Joey Bosa in Game of Thrones? Only the Three-Eyed Raven knows

Getty Images

Bran Stark can see everything, so perhaps he can tell us whether Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa made an appearance on Game of Thrones. The rest of us — including Bosa himself — don’t know.

Bosa traveled all the way to Belfast to appear as an extra on Game of Thrones, but he said the scene he appeared in was shot on a dark night and he’s not sure if he got on the screen or not. Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a coffee cup and a water bottle accidentally left on the set in episodes of Game of Thrones this season, but no one is sure if Bosa ever made it on camera.

“I still don’t 100% know if it was me or not,” Bosa told the Los Angeles Times.

Bosa was speaking at voluntary workouts, where he isn’t known as Bosa the Broken: A foot injury he suffered last year has healed without surgery.