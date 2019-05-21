Which NFL veterans need to be concerned about being released?

Getty Images

The Bucs and veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy had a “mutual parting” (i.e., they cut him) on Monday. So which other veteran players need to worry about a similar “mutual parting”?

Simms and I devoted Tuesday’s PFT Live draft to the veterans who could end up on the wrong side of a “mutual parting” between now and Week One. Ultimately, their fate could rest on a willingness to take a pay cut, one that often is proposed late enough in the preseason that the player has no real options elsewhere to make as much or more than what the current team is offering via a reduced deal.

Take a listen to the six players we identified, and add a comment as to whether you agree (with me) or disagree (with Simms).

