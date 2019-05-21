Yannick Ngakoue expected at Jags OTA Tuesday

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been absent from voluntary Jaguars workouts at points this offseason, but it appears he’s taking a different course in the final phase of the program.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ngakoue is expected to be on the field with the team for their Tuesday organized team activity.

Ngakoue is in the final year of his rookie deal and his desire for a new contract is believed to be involved in his decision to stay away from workouts this spring. Ngakoue, who was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, is set to make $2.025 million.

Ngakoue has 80 tackles, 29.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles over his first three seasons in Jacksonville.