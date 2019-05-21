Yannick Ngakoue: Of course I’m going to play

Getty Images

As expected, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue reported for the start of Jaguars organized team activities on Tuesday after missing other offseason work as he looks for a contract extension with the team.

Ngakoue spoke to reporters after doing limited work in the practice session and said that he decided to return to work with the team because he “needs to be a leader” this season. Ngakoue also made it clear that not getting a new deal before the season isn’t going to lead him to step away from the team.

“Of course I’m going to play,” Ngakoue said.

Ngakoue said he’s leaving the contract talks to his agent and “just waiting” for updates about how that process is playing out. He didn’t state an exact amount he’s looking for in a new deal, but said he’s noticed the rising tide for edge rushers and has a good sense of his own worth.

“My production speaks for itself at the end of the day. That’s really a question for the front office,” Ngakoue said.

Ngakoue got a chance to work with first-round pick Josh Allen on Tuesday and said he sees some of himself in the young pass rusher. He thinks the addition can be a boost to his productivity and such a development could push his eventual payout even higher than it would be right now.