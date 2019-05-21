Ziggy Ansah “has a chance” to be ready for Week One

Getty Images

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah said recently that there was no timeline for him to be cleared to resume playing after shoulder surgery and there have been reports that he may not be ready to start the season on the Seahawks roster.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t rule out that possibility when he spoke to the media from the start of organized team activities on Tuesday, but he added that Ansah “has a chance” to be ready for Week One. Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of KJR and PFT, that the team would have a better idea once they get to training camp.

Ansah isn’t the only defensive lineman who will be out for OTAs. Jarran Reed had core muscle surgery last month and won’t be ready to return to action until training camp.

Carroll also said that running back Chris Carson and safety Bradley McDougald are recovering from knee operations.