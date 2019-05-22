Bears “seeing some different looks” with Chuck Pagano running defense

AP

After being hired as the defensive coordinator in Chicago in January, Chuck Pagano said that the Bears defense won’t change much with Vic Fangio now running the show in Denver.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be changing at all and head coach Matt Nagy indicated on Wednesday that they’re seeing some new things during organized team activities. He did not indicate any worry that those changes would lead to a lesser performance once the team hits the field in September.

“I have zero concerns,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “It’s going to be exciting. We are seeing some different looks out there that we haven’t seen with Vic. It’s been neat.”

Nagy said he doesn’t expect the defense to come together overnight, but praised Pagano’s communication skills while maintaining his belief that all will work out well on defense in Chicago.