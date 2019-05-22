Bengals G Alex Redmond faces four-game PED suspension

Getty Images

The Bengals are working through their possible offensive line combinations and whatever group they settle on for the start of the season won’t include guard Alex Redmond.

ESPN reports that Redmond has been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Redmond started 15 games at right guard for the Bengals last year while dealing with injuries to his shoulder and hamstring.

The Bengals moved Cordy Glenn to left guard this week with first-round pick Jonah Williams taking over at left tackle. Clint Boling was the left guard last year, but is not currently practicing due to an undisclosed injury. The Bengals also signed former Bills guard John Miller as a free agent and drafted Michael Jordan in the fourth round as part of their effort to upgrade their line.