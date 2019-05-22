Bengals sign some offensive line depth

Getty Images

The Bengals are adjusting things at the top of the depth chart along the offensive line, as well as at lower rungs.

The team announced the addition of tackle Justin Evans. To make room for him on the roster, they waived tight end Andrew Vollert.

Evans went to camp with the Ravens last year, as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State. He spent time on Washington’s practice squad, as well as Arizona’s, and was cut by the Cardinals earlier this month.

The Bengals have made some big moves up front, moving left tackle Cordy Glenn inside to left guard to make way for first-rounder Jonah Williams, as they try to improve their protection.