Bills claim De’Ondre Wesley off waivers

Getty Images

The Bills have added another offensive lineman to their roster.

The Bills announced that they claimed tackle De'Ondre Wesley. Wesley was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.

It’s Wesley’s second stop in Buffalo. He was on the practice squad in 2017 and returned there briefly in 2018 after failing to make the 53-man roster.

Wesley entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens in 2015. He appeared in seven games during his rookie season, but has not played in any other regular season contests.

Wesley’s arrival follows the additions of Quinton Spain, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Ty Nsekhe, LaAdrian Waddle and Spencer Long to the offensive line group this offseason.

The Bills also signed tight end Mik’Quan Deane, who had a brief stint with the Seahawks after going undrafted this year. They released offensive lineman Blake Hance and safety Abraham Wallace.