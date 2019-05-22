Bradley Sowell, Taquan Mizzell listed at new positions with Bears

Getty Images

Bradley Sowell caught a touchdown pass in a December win over the Rams after reporting as an eligible receiver, but he won’t have to check in with officials before any future NFL catches.

The Bears now list Sowell as wearing No. 85 and playing tight end on their 90-man roster. Sowell had been an offensive lineman while appearing in every game for the team over the last two seasons and the two-yard touchdown is the only catch of his career.

Sowell isn’t the only Bears player with a new position. Taquan Mizzell wore No. 33 as a running back last year, but is now listed as a wide receiver wearing No. 11. Mizzell ran nine times for 16 yards and caught eight passes for 78 yards last season.

With Mizzell out of the backfield mix, the Bears have Tarik Cohen, Mike Davis, David Montgomery and Kerrith Whyte at running back.