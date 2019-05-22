Brian Flores: Minkah Fitzpatrick will be all over the place

Getty Images

Early in the offseason, Minkah Fitzpatrick expressed an interest in knowing what position he’d be playing for the Dolphins in 2019 after shuffling between cornerback and safety during his rookie season.

The idea was Fitzpatrick could use the offseason to get himself in the best possible condition for that particular position, but things wound up playing out differently. The Dolphins resisted putting Fitzpatrick in a specific box and the 2018 first-round pick said last month that he was embracing the versatile role that the team had in mind.

That role may be even more expansive than it was last season. Head coach Brian Flores said last week that Fitzpatrick could play linebacker in 2019 and he was asked about that comment during a Tuesday press conference.

“Again, last week we just talked about Minkah playing multiple positions. He’ll play corner, he’ll play linebacker, he’ll play free safety, he’ll play strong safety, he’ll play nickel,” Flores said. “He’ll be all over the place. I think in all those different roles, I think he’s done an OK job kind of learning all of those positions. Again, this is a work in progress for everyone, not just Minkah. We’re asking a lot of guys to do a lot. He kind of falls into that. I think he’s working and he’s getting better and he’s improving. We still have a long ways to go.”

Flores has said that the goal for the Dolphins defense is to get the best players on the field at the same time. It appears Fitzpatrick’s ability to move around the formation will be a big part of that effort.