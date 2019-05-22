Cardinals sign Terrell McClain

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added a veteran to their defensive line group.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that defensive tackle Terrell McClain is joining the team on a one-year deal.

McClain played in 13 games for the Falcons last season and was credited with 17 tackles and a sack. He’s also played with Washington, Dallas, Houston, New England and Carolina over the course of a career that started as a Carolina third-round pick in 2011.

McClain was with the Texans at the same time that Vance Joseph was the team’s defensive backs coach. Joseph is in his first year as the defensive coordinator of the Cardinals.

McClain joins Darius Philon as free agent additions to the Arizona defensive line. The team also drafted Zach Allen and Michael Dogbe in April.