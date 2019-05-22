Colts have “a level of interest” in Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

The Colts entered the offseason with plenty of cap room, but have spent in a strategic rather than reckless way.

But they’re at least going to investigate chances to make significant improvements.

According to Mike Chappell of Fox 59, the Colts have “a level of interest” in the six-time Pro Bowler, and could become part of the mix for his services.

The Colts have a young defense which improved last year, but they signed veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston to a two-year, $23 million contract. McCoy would be similar in regards to adding an established playmaker.

There’s enough interest in McCoy that he won’t come cheaply, but adding a player of his caliber would be a big step for the Colts.