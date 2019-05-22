Dak Prescott, Cowboys have traded contract proposals

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s representatives have given the Cowboys a counter offer, the Cowboys quarterback confirmed Wednesday. He did not know how close the sides are to a long-term deal.

“I mean, I can’t really say on that. It’s one from each side,” Prescott said. “So yeah. . . .This is my first time doing this. Ask me in a few years, and I’ll be able to tell you, ‘OK, we’ve sent this; they’ve sent this one. We’re about to get done.’ As of right now, I’m learning the process, too, and letting my team handle their business.”

Prescott, 25, is in the final year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $2.025 million in base salary this season. He is due a big raise after going 32-16 as a starter in the regular season, with 10,876 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and a 96.0 passer rating.

His worth has become much the topic on social media in Dallas-Fort Worth, with Cowboys fans debating how much the team should pay Prescott. Nine quarterbacks have a yearly average of $25 million or more, a group Prescott is sure to join.

Prescott said it’s a big year regardless of his contract situation.

“Yeah, I mean, I think when you look at numbers, I think a lot of it is about the market, so I don’t really pay attention to any of that,” Prescott said. “I come in and I just prove myself each and every day to these other guys in this locker room. That’s the only thing that I have to worry about. I know from doing that and getting better, good things happen. So that’s out of my focus. As I’ve said before, I’ve got a great team in place to handle that. It will get done eventually.”