Darius Slay, Damon Harrison skipping Lions OTAs

Getty Images

The Lions have a pair of defensive stars missing OTAs.

In what can only be a coincidence, both players could make a strong case for being underpaid.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison were missing from the voluntary OTAs.

Slay signed a four-year, $48 million extension in July 2016, and is scheduled to make $12 million this year, with another $250,000 in per-game bonuses. That’s good money, but not on par with the latest contracts.

Harrison has two years left on the deal the Lions inherited from the Giants. He’s scheduled to make $6.75 million this year.

“Right now we are — it’s voluntary as that part of the season is concerned,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “Those two guys are not here. You will not see them at the practice today, but we fully expect that this time of the year, guys that are here, guys that are not. That’s totally fine. We’re working with the guys that are out there.”

That’s kind of what Patricia has to say, but it seems apparent that two of his most important players are something less than gruntled at the moment.