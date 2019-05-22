Dee Ford: Nick Bosa is a great guy, social media doesn’t matter

Getty Images

Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ first-round draft pick, has taken quite a bit of criticism for social media posts that some saw as racist, and he pledged to get off Twitter so he’d avoid stirring any controversy in San Francisco. One veteran in the locker room says that’s unnecessary.

Teammate Dee Ford said Bosa is already blending in well during offseason work and it doesn’t matter what opinions he has expressed on social media.

“Yeah, he’s a great guy,” Ford said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of CSNBayArea.com. “Social media is social media. I could care less. Honestly, who you are at work is important to me and he’s a great guy. I don’t even have a social media. I’m not even up to speed with the quotes and all that. I don’t care. Who he has presented to us is a great guy that’s ready to work and that’s all that matters to me.”

The 49ers also didn’t seem concerned about anything Bosa has tweeted, taking him with the second overall pick.