Eagles add tackle Casey Tucker following tryout

The Philadelphia Eagles have added an offensive lineman that went through a tryout with the team through rookie mini-camp earlier this month.

The Eagles signed former Arizona State tackle Casey Tucker on Wednesday. He’s the second offensive lineman that took part in mini-camp as a tryout player to be signed to the roster, joining Arkansas offensive lineman Johnny Gibson.

The Eagles had an open roster spot following the retirement of defensive end Chris Long.

Tucker began his college career at Stanford before moving to Arizona State as a graduate transfer. He’s played at tackle and guard in college, appearing in a total of 39 games.

Tucker faces an uphill battle for a roster spot with Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata already on the roster at tackle for the Eagles.