Falcons announce Steven Means out for year with Achilles injury

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Steven Means‘ 2019 season is already over.

The team announced on Wednesday that Means will not play this year after suffering an Achilles injury.

Means was preparing for his second season with the Falcons at the time of the injury. He played in eight games and made four starts for Atlanta last year while recording 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

Means was a Tampa fifth-round pick in 2013 and has also spent time with the Ravens, Texans and Eagles over the course of his NFL career.

The loss leaves the Falcons without an experienced depth player for their defensive end group. Takk McKinley, Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn are the veteran members of the group and fourth-round pick John Cominsky is also on hand.