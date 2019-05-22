Garrett Bradbury at center, Pat Elflein at guard for Vikings

Getty Images

When the Vikings made Garrett Bradbury their first-round pick last month, word from the team was that they had not decided if Bradbury would be playing center or guard as pro.

It appears they’ve made their choice. Bradbury played center at North Carolina State and lined up there with the media watching at Wednesday organized team activity.

Pat Elflein had been the starting center, but he’s now at left guard.

“I’m just focusing on left guard,” Elflein said, via the Pioneer Press. “It feels great. I played there in college. That was always one of my things. Just being able to play both positions.”

In addition to a new spot, Elflein will be getting used to a new zone blocking scheme under offensive line coach Rick Dennison. Elflein said it’s “a lot of fun and I think it’s going to work,” which would be a welcome change from some recent offensive line performances in Minnesota.