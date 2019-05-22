Goodell: Medical people will take the lead on marijuana

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says allowing players to use medical marijuana will be decided by doctors.

Goodell said today that plans to study marijuana as a pain management tool are part of an effort by the league to ensure that players have access to the best and healthiest pain medicine available.

“It’s much broader than that,” he said. “There are a lot of alternative pain medications and treatments and those are the types of things that we want this committee to focus on, with medical experts and with medical science behind that. Of course they will look at one of those is, what role medical marijuana can have in that. That’s something that will be part of there studies, but it is much broader than that.”

Marijuana is currently banned in the NFL, even if a player is using it under the supervision of a doctor and even in states where it is legal.