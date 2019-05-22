Goodell: We’ll speak to Tyreek Hill when courts allow for it

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not with the Chiefs for offseason workouts, but he has not been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list as a child abuse investigation involving his son plays out in Kansas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell didn’t signal a change in that status when asked about Hill at a press conference from the league meetings in Florida on Wednesday. Goodell said the league would wait for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement to conduct investigations before attempting to speak with Hill and make any determination about disciplinary action.

“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so and then we’ll go ahead and make a determination based on what information we have at that time.”

Local law enforcement announced in late April that Hill would not be charged with a crime, but authorities reopened the case after an audio recording of Hill and his child’s mother discussing how they treated their son surfaced following that announcement.