Greg Olsen “cleared for everything” after foot injury

Tight end Greg Olsen‘s been limited to 16 games over the last two seasons because of foot injuries, but those difficulties didn’t stop him from returning to the Panthers for the 2019 season.

They also aren’t stopping him from taking on a full workload at the team’s organized team activities. Olsen said Wednesday that he is working without limitations as the team continues preparations for the regular season.

“I’ve been cleared for everything for awhile now,” Olsen said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer.

Olsen had three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards before the foot injuries knocked him out of action the last two years. A return to that level may not be in the cards, but the Panthers would certainly like to see what he still has to offer the offense over the course of a full season.