Jahlani Tavai not worrying about critics of how early he was drafted

The months leading up to the draft are filled with attempts to rank the prospects heading into the NFL and there are always some players who wind up coming off the board earlier or later than the consensus opinion of the pundits making up those lists.

One of the players who was drafter earlier than projected this year was linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Tavai was generally ranked lower than the 43rd overall spot in the draft, but that’s where the Lions took him and Tavai said on Tuesday that he has little concern for those who think that was an error.

“No, I don’t really care, worry about anything,” Tavai said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think there was a quote: ‘Lions don’t listen to the opinions of goats or whatever.’ So I’m just going to have that mindset and just focus on what I can control. And right now I can just control taking care of my body and just worry about tomorrow.”

The quote is usually that lions don’t concern themselves with the opinions of sheep, but the exact wording has as little bearing on Tavai’s NFL future as the spot where he was drafted. Tavai made plays on the inside and the outside of the defense at Hawaii and doing the same in Detroit will make any outcry about where he was picked an afterthought in short order.