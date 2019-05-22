Jermaine Kearse worked out for Lions

Getty Images

Free agent wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said in March that he’d love a chance to return to the Seahawks, but the Seahawks haven’t shown any interest in making that happen and it has been a pretty quiet market for the veteran’s services overall.

Kearse did reportedly have one team make a bid for his services, however, and it came from a team with a tie to his Seattle days. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kearse worked out for the Lions and received an offer from the team for the 2019 season.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell had the same job with the Seahawks when Kearse was with the team.

That offer didn’t land Kearse’s signature on a contract, however, and the wideout remains on the market. Assuming other opportunities don’t come Kearse’s way, there may be a chance that the two sides come back together at some point down the road.

The Lions currently have Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola at the top of the depth chart at wideout.