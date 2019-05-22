Jon Bostic joins Washington with Reuben Foster on IR

Getty Images

Washington won’t have Reuben Foster in the lineup at linebacker this season, but they may have Jon Bostic.

The NFL’s daily transaction report includes moves involving both linebackers. Washington signed Bostic to fill the roster spot that opened up when Foster was placed on injured reserve.

Foster tore his ACL during Monday’s opening practice of the organized team activity of the offseason. Before the injury, Foster was in line to play his first games since joining Washington last season after the 49ers cut him in the wake of a domestic violence arrest. The charges were later dropped and the NFL did not suspend Foster under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Steelers released Bostic in April after trading up to take Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the draft. Bostic started 14 games for Pittsburgh last year and recorded 73 tackles and 2.5 sacks.