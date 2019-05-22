Jon Gruden on Antonio Brown in Oakland: I’m not in the relationship business

AP

Antonio Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Raiders in part because of his relationships with coaches and teammates in Pittsburgh. In Oakland, his coach says he’s not going to concern himself with that.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Brown and Derek Carr will build a relationship in time, and Gruden isn’t worried about it.

“I’m not going to get into the relationship business,” Gruden said. “I think Brown is a great guy. I love having him here. Derek is a great guy. You can’t rush a relationship. You just don’t have a great relationship in three weeks or two months. It’s something that you’ve got to earn and you’ve got to really work and, and that’s why it’s important that we spend time together. I’m a little worn out with all the relationships and all the things that really don’t matter right now.”

Brown declined to attend the start of Organized Team Activities in Oakland, which Gruden also said was not a problem.