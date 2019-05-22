JuJu Smith-Schuster up for “challenge” of being No. 1 wideout

Getty Images

Steelers players have talked a lot this offseason about moving on without the drama that took center stage around the team last season and guard Ramon Foster opined this week that the members of the team are closer than they’ve been in the past.

While the team may be feeling better about how things are in the locker room, it remains to be seen if they will get better results on the field. One area that will be watched closely on that front will be wide receiver as the team moves forward without the divisive but talented Antonio Brown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will move up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart and he said Wednesday that he’s up for the task of being the top guy in the position group this year.

“Being 22, having that many games played, being role model for that room, I’m pretty sure I can take on that challenge,” Smith-Schuster said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Smith-Schuster is coming off a highly productive season as Brown’s running mate. If he repeats it as the lead dog, he’ll see his standing among the top receivers in the league ascend along with his spot on Pittsburgh’s depth chart.