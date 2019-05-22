Kansas City a potential host for 2023 NFL draft

Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft could be awarded to Kansas City, before a host city is chosen for the 2022 draft.

The owners will discuss awarded the 2023 draft to Kansas City at today’s league meeting, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

As previously reported, the 2021 draft could be awarded to Cleveland today. It’s unclear why the NFL would award the 2023 draft before the 2022 draft, but apparently no cities have come forward with a good proposal to host in 2022. Given how big the draft has become, any city that has already committed to hosting any other event in April of 2022 may be unable to bid on the draft.

The 2020 draft will be in Las Vegas.

Among the cities that are also expressing interest in hosting the draft are Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston. Past hosts Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have all expressed some interest in hosting another draft in the future. The league is trying to make the draft a big annual event that attracts fans across the country and promotes the NFL during a time that used to be the league’s slow season.