Kevin White hopes to finally make an impact in the NFL

Getty Images

Prior to the 2015 draft, Kevin White and Amari Cooper were regarded as the best two prospects at the receiver position. Scouts saw Cooper as ready to make an immediate impact, and they regarded White as a more raw, long-term prospect.

They didn’t expect White’s development to require four full seasons.

With his career marred by injuries, White has made limited contributions. The Bears, who had made him the seventh overall pick in the draft, let him leave via free agency. White now hopes to get his career on track as a member of the Cardinals, and he knows that it will take work.

“Throughout my career and life, I’ve learned a totally different way — [Cardinals consultant Jerry Sullivan] would say ‘bad habits,'” White recently said, via the team’s official website. “That’s been years, so it will be hard to break the bad habits, but every day we are getting closer. It’ll take time, but I’m sure by the time the season comes I’ll have everything down.”

Despite his draft pedigree, White is largely overlooked. And he’s fine with that.