Kyle Rudolph confirms talks about a five-year extension

Tight end Kyle Rudolph updated where things stand in his contract talks with the Vikings on Wednesday and confirmed a report from PFT in the process.

That report indicated Rudolph and the team are discussing a five-year extension and Rudolph said on Wednesday that is indeed “what they’re working at.” The report also said that the two sides have not made much progress toward an agreement.

Rudolph didn’t say how close a deal might be, but did say the two sides are “working really hard” on finding common ground.

“It’s not a bad situation to be in,” Rudolph said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I get to come out every day in practice with my teammates. A bad situation would have been cut back in March and trying to find a job. I have a job, so that’s the good thing. I get to come out here each and every day and practice.”

Rudolph said he’s been told that other teams are interested in him in the event things don’t work out with the Vikings, but it remains unclear when the team might turn to options other than talking about an extension.