Matthew Stafford “as far along as I should be” in new offense

AP

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gave his first interview since his wife Kelly’s brain surgery last week and thanked people for their well-wishes as she and the family continue to go through the recovery process.

Stafford took some time off from the Lions to make sure all was well on the home front, but he’s been back at work for a while and said it was a relief to have that outlet available to him. On Tuesday, Stafford delved a bit deeper into the football side of things now that OTAs are underway.

Stafford said he’s “just happy to be out here throwing the ball around to some really talented guys” and gave an update on how quickly he’s picking up the offense being installed by new coordinator Darrell Bevell.

“I think I’m as far along as I should be,” Stafford said, via the Detroit News. “There’s obviously a ton more to learn. Verbiage-wise, it’s completely different. … To be honest, having a new playbook is kind of helping. I’m sitting there going, ‘Man, it’s not old hat.’ It’s a bunch of new stuff. I think guys are doing a great job diving in and trying to learn.”

Stafford stressed the need to stay “locked in” at work despite what’s going on at home. With new receivers, tight ends and Frank Ragnow moving to center, there should be plenty of things keeping Stafford’s mind on task while he’s in the building.