Multiple family members accuse Tyrann Mathieu of making threats

Getty Images

The messy situation between Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and multiple family members keeps getting messier.

Via Travers Mackel of WDSU-TV, a Wednesday bond-revocation hearing for Geourvon Sears, a Mathieu relative, resulted in multiple allegations that Mathieu has made threats against family members.

George Sears, the brother of Geourvon Sears, claimed in court that Mathieu “put a hit on” Geourvon Sears. George Sears also said that he has received threats from Mathieu. George Sears testified that Mathieu drove past their home over the weekend, and that Geourvon feared Mathieu was going to hurt them.

Their mother also testified that Mathieu made threats via social media.

None of it was enough to keep Geourvon Sears’ bond from being revoked. Based on allegations that he threatened Mathieu with allegations of sexual misconduct, evidence that Sears has been chronically smoking marijuana, and proof of tampering with his ankle monitor, Geourvon Sears ended up in jail.

Mathieu’s lawyer separately denied any misconduct on Mathieu’s behalf, claiming that after Mathieu “decided to stop assisting these individuals financially, they turned to harassment, slander and extortion in their quest to gain financially.”