Myles Garrett “good with what we have” if Gerald McCoy doesn’t sign

Getty Images

The Browns are among the teams interested in former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

But if they don’t land him, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett thinks they will be more than OK.

“What [the Browns] decide to do, I’ll be OK with, and I’ll accept it and move on,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, “but I think we’re good with what we have. I’m always going to be passionate about the guys we have in the locker room because they’ve always been OK with me, they’ve always done right by me, so I have no problem playing with them, going out there and sweating, bleeding and winning with them.”

The Browns brought in Olivier Vernon this offseason to pair with Garrett on the edge, and added Sheldon Richardson to a young group of interior players including Larry Ogunjobi.

“It’s going to be explosive in the middle,” Garrett said. “Either QBs are going to get sacked trying to step up away from me and [defensive end] Olivier [Vernon] or they’re going to step back and get clobbered by us two coming off the edge. It’s definitely going to be a really good pass rush and really good defensive line.”

Of course, adding McCoy would make it even more dangerous, but Garrett’s confidence in their current line isn’t necessarily misguided.