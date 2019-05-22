Myles Garrett “good with what we have” if Gerald McCoy doesn’t sign

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 22, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
The Browns are among the teams interested in former Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

But if they don’t land him, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett thinks they will be more than OK.

“What [the Browns] decide to do, I’ll be OK with, and I’ll accept it and move on,” Garrett said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, “but I think we’re good with what we have. I’m always going to be passionate about the guys we have in the locker room because they’ve always been OK with me, they’ve always done right by me, so I have no problem playing with them, going out there and sweating, bleeding and winning with them.”

The Browns brought in Olivier Vernon this offseason to pair with Garrett on the edge, and added Sheldon Richardson to a young group of interior players including Larry Ogunjobi.

“It’s going to be explosive in the middle,” Garrett said. “Either QBs are going to get sacked trying to step up away from me and [defensive end] Olivier [Vernon] or they’re going to step back and get clobbered by us two coming off the edge. It’s definitely going to be a really good pass rush and really good defensive line.”

Of course, adding McCoy would make it even more dangerous, but Garrett’s confidence in their current line isn’t necessarily misguided.

5 responses to “Myles Garrett “good with what we have” if Gerald McCoy doesn’t sign

  1. Garrett’s opinion on McCoy matters why? And giving his opinion is good for the team how?

    Let the Coach and GM talk about the roster moves and rumors.

    Cleveland will have a tough time keeping their business out of the media this year.

  2. Guys on local radio in CLE were talking about this today. Their point was that MG was smirking when talking and that his comments weren’t as serious as they look in print. However, he has always supported his guys. Seems like a more than solid teammate.

  4. If McCoy, who already has earned over $100MM, wants even more money, Cleveland would be a good landing spot for him. They are an up and coming team. However if he is REALLY serious about playing deep into January and possibly February, he’d be wise to come to NE and get paid less, but win more.

  5. He may not be “done” but he’s got to be getting close. I’ve seen this movie before and the over 30 former star either goes to a proven winner (NE, NO) and gives them all he’s got in a push for a ring or takes the big check from someone else (CLE) and does just enough to maybe justify a second and final year. Or not enough. I’m not excited about McCoy coming to Cleveland except that we do need more run stuffing in the middle. But the Richardson signing went a long way towards that.

