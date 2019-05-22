NFL changes start times of Sunday Divisional playoff games

Getty Images

This week’s league meetings have resulted in an end to certain kinds of contact drills for training camp practices, the green light for possible changes to the pass interference replay rule and the start times for some playoff games.

The league announced on Wednesday that Divisional Round games played on Sunday will now start at 3 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET. They had previously kicked off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:40 p.m. ET.

Those are the same kickoff times as the conference title games and the change should allow for more flexibility about scheduling games involving teams that play in the Mountain or Pacific time zones. With the kickoff moved to a later time, there’s now an opening to schedule a home team in any time zone for any of the game slots.

The league has also changed the rules for weekly broadcasts in the regular season. The so-called singleheader rule has been lifted in an effort to make sure each market has three televised games on FOX and CBS each week.