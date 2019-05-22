NFL officially awards 2021 draft to Cleveland, 2023 to Kansas City

Getty Images

The 2021 NFL draft will take place in Cleveland, and the 2023 draft will be in Kansas City.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the two future host cities today at the league meeting.

“It’s a big, big deal to our area,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said.

Kansas City has been considered a strong draft host for years, and is apparently getting the 2023 draft instead of the 2022 draft because the Kansas City airport is getting a major renovation that will be done in time for 2023.

“I want to say how excited we are as a family, and for our fan base in Kansas City, that we are to host the draft in 2023,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said.

The 2020 draft will take place in Las Vegas. There is no word on where the 2022 draft will be, but Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston are all among the hosts expressing interest.